Rox Rally to Win Season Opener

The St. Cloud Rox came from down 3-0 to win 5-3 in Minot Monday night to win their season opener. The Rox scored 1 run in the 5th inning and added 4 runs in the 6th inning. Ike Mezzanga drove in 2 runs, Ben Vujovich went 2-4 with 1 RBI, Ethan Navratil went 2-3 with a run scored and Matt Goetzmann went 1-5 with a run and 1 RBI.

Brandon Jaenke threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. He had 6 strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski allowed 7 hits and 3 earned runs with 6 strikeouts. He started the game. Connor Wietgrefe threw 2 1/2 scoreless innings to grab the save.

The 1-0 Rox play at Minot again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.