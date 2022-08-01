Rox Rally Past La Crosse 5-1

The St. Cloud Rox downed the La Crosse Loggers in La Crosse Sunday 5-1. The Rox broke the 1-all tie with 1 run in the 4th inning, and added 2 runs in the 7th inning and 1 run in the 8th inning. Hunter Day threw the first 6 innings with 8 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win.

Get our free mobile app

The Rox offensively got solo home runs from Garrett Pennington and Ethan Mann and Brice Mathews had a double and 2 RBIs.

The Rox have won 4 straight games and are 17-7 in the 2nd half of the season but remain 3 games back of Willmar for first place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings. Willmar has won 11 straight games.

The Rox play at Mankato tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.