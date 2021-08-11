Rox Down Honkers; Clinch Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs

The Rox walked off Rochester 3-2 Tuesday night to clinch the 2nd half Great Plains West Division title and to wrap up home field advantage throughout the Northwoods League playoffs. Easton Waterman scored from 3rd in the 9th inning to end the game on a balk with the bases loaded. Waterman had 3 hits, a run scored and 2 RBIs and Jordan Barth added 3 hits including a double. Connor Barison threw a scoreless 9th inning to get the win in relief.

The Rox have 48 wins overall this season and are now 24-8 in the 2nd half. St. Cloud still have 4 regular season games remaining and will play at Bismarck tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.