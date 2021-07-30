Rox Blank Express 2-0

The Rox shutout Eau Claire 2-0 Thursday night for their 3rd straight win. Riley Cornelio combined with 2 relief pitchers on the 6-hit shutout. St. Cloud scored both of their runs in the 8th inning. Jordan Barth and Bobby Goodloe each had 1 RBI for the Rox and Nick Yovetich had 2 hits and 1 run scored for St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

The Rox improve to 16-5 in the 2nd half of the season and their lead in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division is up to 4 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox host Eau Claire again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM at 6:35. It's another Friday night fireworks night at the ballpark.