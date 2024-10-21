Rosie Leither, 90, Sauk Rapids

August 22, 1934 - October 18, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM Friday, October 25, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Rosanna “Rosie” Leither, 90 of Sauk Rapids who died Friday October 18, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knobloch and Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will concelebrate and entombment will be in Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-7PM Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services Friday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Rosanna was born August 22, 1934 in White Lake, SD to John & Anna (Weires) Janson. She married Leander Leither on July 15, 1958 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. She worked for Stearns Manufacturing for 25 years and was a member of Sauk Rapids American Legion Auxiliary Post 254. She was also a member of Sacred Heart in Sauk Rapids where she was active in Christian Women, sewing prayer blankets and enjoying a good card game with her friends. She enjoyed going to Brigette’s “Bergettas” weekly and was a special customer to them. She loved watching birds and looked forward to having breakfast with her sisters and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her children, Paul of Sauk Rapids; Ann Marie (Bruce) Fossell of Shakopee; Mary of Sauk Rapids; 2 grandchildren, Jamie and Jennifer and 3 great-grandchildren, Tayden, Wesley and Addilyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leander; brothers, Edward, John, Bernard, and Albert Janson; sisters, Magdalina Janson, Marie Steiner, Adeline Then, and Hildagard Grundhoefer.