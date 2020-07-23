Rosemary “Rosie” Rea, 91, Cold Spring

October 9, 1928 - July 21, 2020

\

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Catherine Oratory in Farming, MN for Rosemary “Rosie” Rea, age 91, who passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may gather Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m - 11:15 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Rosemary was born on October 9, 1928 in Farming Township, MN to William and Helena (Giesen) Silvers. She married Mark Rea on June 3, 1954 in St. Catherine, Farming, MN. They resided in Farming and raised 10 children.

Rosemary was a registered nurse, enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, and watching television. She was a member of Christian Mothers and Mission Society.

She is survived by her children, Mary (John), Mark (Dia), Daniel (Dayna), Margaret (John), Janet, Laura, Robert (Karen), Eileen, Susan (Rick), and John; siblings, Helen Maurer and William Silvers; 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark; daughters, Anne and Donna; siblings, Sister Lillian, OSF, Andrew Silvers, Robert Silvers, Ervin Silvers, Theodore Silvers, Hildegard Lauer, and Raymond Silvers; grandsons, John and Richard; great grandsons, Aiden and Rowan.

Thank you to the excellent staff at St. Cloud Hospital and a special thanks for her loving care provided by the staff at Assumption Home, Cold Spring. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Hospital.