Rosemary H. Roering, 90, St. Cloud

June 7, 1931 - March 2, 2022

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Rosemary Roering, 90, who passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, March 7 and an hour before the service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Rosemary was born on June 7, 1931 in Graham Township to Nicholas and Mary (Leitow) Haffner. She married Ralph Roering on July 19, 1947 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Rosemary loved cooking especially her hot spaghetti, playing bingo, going to the casino and playing the lottery. She also loved and was very good at her crocheting and embroidering and showering her family with hugs. She always opened her arms and heart to friends of the family and her grandkids. Rosie met many challenges with resilience.

Rosemary is survived by her children; Sandy Roering of St. Cloud, Jerry (Judi) of Rice, Brenda (Dick) Burton of St. Cloud, Tina Roering of St. Cloud, Debbie (Francis) Bueckers of St. Cloud, John (Sharon) of Sauk Rapids, Kenny (Debby) of Rapid City, SD, David of St. Cloud, Allen of Sartell and Bernie (Lonne) of Long Prairie, 31 grandchildren, 70+ great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph on May 18, 1992, son Donald and daughter Mary Charbonneau, 5 brothers and 2 sisters, grandson Joe, grandson Dakota, grandson Michael and granddaughter Amber.