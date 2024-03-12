Rose Theisen, 86, Cold Spring

July 9, 1937 - March 11, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Rose Theisen, age 86, who died March 11, 2024, at the Assumption Home. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery.

The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Rose was born in St. Cloud, MN to John and Leonore (Kreber) Wilmes. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955. Rose married Roman Theisen April 28, 1984, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park.

Rose was a long-time employee at Plaza Park State Bank in Waite Park and later First National Bank in Cold Spring. She enjoyed golfing, dog sitting, canning, knitting, and visiting with family. Rose loved her dogs Poco, Alex, and Harley.

Rose is survived by her husband, Roman; sisters, Betty Buermann, Pat Voghtman; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Fran, Richard, Mary, and Margaret.