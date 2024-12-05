Rose Mary Sobania, 87, St. Cloud

February 20, 1937 - December 4, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, December 12, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rose Mary Sobania, 87 of St. Cloud who died Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at the Melrose Hospital. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9-11AM Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rose Mary was born February 20, 1937 in St. Anna to August & Agnes (Bieniek) Hennek. She married Arthur Sobania on August 20, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. She is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud where she was very active and involved. She worked at Dan Marsh as a waitress in her early years and later worked at Frigidaire in St. Cloud until her retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother who liked to work on puzzles. She loved her family and would look forward to visiting and having big family get togethers.

She is survived by her children, Joan (Greg) Ehrlichman of St. Cloud; Janice (Mark) Bauer of Becker; Jeanne Sobania of St. Cloud; Jane (Matt) Kloskowski of St. Cloud; Jim (Danna) Sobania of Sartell; sister, Genevieve Posch of North St. Paul; 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur on December 11, 2006, son-in-law, Rodney Buersken.