Rose Marie Schmitz, 95, St. Cloud

June 18, 1928 - September 16, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rose Marie Schmitz, longtime resident of the St. Cloud area. Rose Marie passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. Benedicts Court in St. Cloud. Reverend Don Wagner will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Rose Marie was born on June 18, 1928 near Chaska, Minnesota to Edward and Rose (Poppler) Hesse. She met Cyril Schmitz while she was working as the Deputy Register of Deeds at the Carver County Courthouse in Chaska, and the couple was married on November 12, 1949 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. In 1950, Rose Marie and Cyril moved to the St. Cloud area and raised seven children during their long and happy marriage. Cyril died in 2010 and Rose Marie remained here until her death.

Rose Marie loved to cook and bake and found great pleasure in collecting recipes. Rose Marie truly made life wonderful for those around her. Holidays were such special events, mealtimes were quality family gatherings and somehow she always found the time for “talk time” before bed so we could recount the day’s happenings. She had an elegant, classic style when it came to clothes and loved to shop with her daughter Stephanie. She loved all animals and was kind and caring to all of the family pets over the years…. from dogs and cats to goats! She enjoyed picnics and bonfires on the family’s island and pontoon boat rides on weekends with her family. Rose Marie also enjoyed attending the sports events of her children as they grew up, and was a fan of Twins baseball and Vikings football. After her children were all adults, Rose Marie worked for several years as a receptionist at the St. Cloud School of Nursing until that school closed in 1987, and then worked for many years for Coborn’s Foods in Sauk Rapids as a product demonstrator. She truly enjoyed the interaction she had with fellow employees and customers, and talked often about all the nice people she came to know through her work.

Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband Cyril and their daughter Mary Jo (Phil Holbrook); her parents Ed and Rose Hesse, sister Juliana (Kerber), brother Harold Hesse, and sister Barbara Jean (Peterson).

Rose Marie is survived by sons John, David, Mark, Carl, Stephen and daughter Stephanie (Chris DeVine). Grandchildren Daniel, son of John and his wife Mary (Darragh), Lucy and Joseph, daughter and son of David and his wife Joyce (Wagner), Jenna and Sarah, daughters of Stephen. Great-grandchildren Fiona, Augustus, Eloise and Jasper, children of Lucy and her husband Jeff Foster. Great-grandchildren Stella and Layna, daughters of Joseph and his wife Katie (Krueger).

Our family will miss Rose Marie very much. We will remember all the great meals she cooked for us, the clothing she sewed for us when we were children, and the support she extended to all of us while we were growing up. She had a smile that lit up the room and a pleasant aura about her that made anyone lucky enough to know her feel happier about the world. We will never forget her!

Rose Marie’s family would like to thank the staff at Benedict Court as well as the CentraCare Hospice care givers that were involved with our mother’s care. We are grateful for their compassion, kindness and concern for our mother and also for our family. They are wonderful people and we wish to thank each and every one of them.