Rose M. Then, 92, Sartell

May 14, 1932 - December 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2024 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Rose Then, age 92, who passed away Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Rose was born May 14, 1932 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Genevieve (Roden) Meyer. She married Al Then on August 21, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Rose was a homemaker and a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and an usher. She was also a member of St. Stephen American Legion Post #221 Auxiliary. Rose enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, wine making, her dog Annie, and was faithful.

Survivors include her daughters, Marie (David) Mikel of St. Paul and Judy (Michael) Altrichter of Cushing; grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley), Ryan (Keri), Melissa (Brian), and Stacy (Daniel); eight great grandchildren; and her dog, Annie. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al on February 28, 2019; granddaughter, Lisa Ann; and step-sister, Christine Barthel.