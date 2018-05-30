Rose Jurek, 79, Gilman

April 27, 1939 - May 30, 2018

Rose Jurek, age 79, of Gilman, passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial for Rose will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, 30June 2, 2018 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Rose Anne (Kipka) Jurek was born April 27, 1939 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the daughter of Herbert and Adeline (Malikowski) Kipka. On May 20, 1958, she was united in marriage with Dennis Jurek at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The couple lived near Gilman on a farm for 43 years. They then moved into Gilman for 16 years. Rose was a member of the Christian Mothers of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, devoted to the Blessed Mother and her rosary. Rose loved cooking her meals for the family. Her pastime was spent doing embroidery, watching EWTN, and praying. She loved visits with her grandkids. Her little dog, Scuffy, was her companion and they both looked out for one another.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Pat (Ken) Studanski; grandchildren: Jay (Melissa) Studanski and Amy (DJ) Studanski; great-grandchildren: Kyle and Megan; brothers and sisters: Butch (Sharon) Kipka, Herbie (Karen) Kipka, Judy (Johnny) Jurek, Diane (Mike) Carlson, Lorree (Jay) Josephs, and Karen (Joe) Thull.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis; brothers, Ronny and Donald.