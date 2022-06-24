Rosalinda “Rosie” Gaida, 92, St. Cloud

December 28, 1929 - June 22, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rosalinda “Rosie” Gaida, age 92, of St. Cloud. Rosie passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22 at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Rosie was born in Lake Henry on Dec 28, 1929 to Raymond and Louise (Fuchs) Winter. Rosie attended Cathedral High School. She was a member of St Peter’s Parish and St. Francis Xavier Church. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary 428, Women of the Moose, the Eagles Auxiliary, and the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed volunteering within these organizations, doing everything from playing Santa to holding the office of Senior Regent. Rosie married Daniel Gaida on September 8, 1951 at St. Paul’s church. Dan passed away in 1998. In 2001, Rosie married Theodore “Ted” Heinen at St. Peter’s. Ted passed away in 2013. Rosie was a homemaker and a day care provider for most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards and Bingo, doing jigsaw puzzles, coloring, gardening, traveling, ice cream , fish fries. bonfires, and being outdoors. Monarch butterflies held a special place in her heart. Rosie will be remembered for her vibrant personality, her laugh, her sense of humor, and her famous dumpling soup.

Rosie is survived by her children, Mary Rector (James) of Montana, Duane Gaida (Loyola) of St. Cloud, Susan Berry (Kevin Brooks) of St. Cloud, Karen Storkamp (Bill) of St. Joseph, Dorene Gaida (Stan Storkamp) of Waite Park, Mary Pflipsen (Mark) of Upsala, and her son-in-law Gary Kuefler and daughter-in-law Janet Fjordbak. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and her sisters Ethel Fraase and Armella Middendorf and her brother Reuben Winter.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, children DeNile Kuefler, Brian Gaida, and Dawn Gaida. She was also preceded in death by two sisters Edna Wiener and Elizabeth “Betty” Host and three brothers LeRoy Winter, Anthony “Tony” Winter and John Winter.

The family would like to thank the Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, and CentraCare Hospice for the loving and compassionate care that they provided. Condolence cards for Rosie's family can also be sent to Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.