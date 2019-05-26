Rookies Come Up Big in Lynx Season Opener

The fresh faces of the Minnesota Lynx looked comfortable and played confidently in their season-opening win at home against the Chicago Sky on Saturday night.

The first quarter was a bumpy ride for the Lynx. They were outscored 24-22 by Chicago due in part to poor ball-handling and turnovers. Minnesota tightened up their game in the second quarter and outscored the Sky 24-16 to take a 46-40 lead at the half.

The Lynx were able to extend their lead in the third and started the push that would eventually give them the win. Minnesota outscored Chicago 24-10 and led by as many as 21 to finish the third quarter up 70-50.

In the first two minutes of the final quarter, the Lynx extended their lead to 27 points at 77-50. The Sky rallied in the period, though, outscoring Minnesota again 21-19 to close the gap, but the Lynx held on to win the game 89-71.

Rookie Napheesa Collier , who hit the court as part of the starting five, led the team in scoring with 27 points. Fellow rookie Jessica Shepard finished with 13 rebounds, six assists, and three points. Sylvia Fowles tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.

The Lynx improve to 1-0 and will host the Seattle Storm on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.