February 17, 1933 - August 13, 2025

Wenner Funeral Home Wenner Funeral Home loading...

A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany, MN for Ronette Emma Christen, age 92, who died at the St. Cloud Hospital on August 13, 2025. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 24th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour before the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Ronette was born in Collegeville, MN to Herbert and Rose (Ressemann) Sabrowsky. She married Delbert Arndt Christen on June 28, 1949, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Albany, MN. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and grandma.

Ronette is survived by her sons, Delbert R. (Joann) and Glenn; grandchildren, Ronette (Bob) Miller, Russell (Julie) Christen, Janelle Christen, Jennifer (David) Mielke, Jason (Kelsey) Christen; great-grandchildren, Stephen (Libby) Miller, Reed Miller, Hailie Christen, Hunter Christen, Easton Christen; Gabriel Mielke; great-great-grandchildren, Belle Miller, and Vivian Miller.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Delbert; parents; brothers, DuWayne, Norman, and Herbert Sabrowsky; daughter-in-law, Judy Christen.