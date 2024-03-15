Ronald Victor Backes, 84, Richmond

December 22, 1939 - March 7, 2024

attachment-Ron Backes loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald Victor Backes, age 84, will be Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. Ron went for a walk with our Lord on March 7th at Hilltop Health Care Center due to complications from kidney disease.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Ronald Victor Backes, first born son of Ambrose and Jeanette (Michels) Backes, was born in Farming, MN on December 22, 1939. He grew up on the farm where his work ethic, humor and commitment began through chores, baseball, faith, and family. He attended a one room schoolhouse where his mother formerly taught and then onto Albany High School. Ron married Betty Hemmesch from Lake Henry in June 1965. They had three children; Rhonda, Brenda, and Mark. One of Ron’s most proud accomplishments was getting all three of them through college. Ron accepted a job transfer that moved the family to St. Joseph, MO in 1972. He fulfilled a promise to return to MN after he retired in 2000 and built a home on Becker Lake in Richmond, MN where they resided until moving into the Hilltop Health Care Center Nov. 2023. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a church blessing at Sts. Peter & Paul followed by a Dinos Lakeside party in 2015. Speaking of favorite days, another was being inducted into the Farming Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ron grew up on the family farm with four siblings which created two life-long habits. First, his table manners. Ron ate fast, stating that if you talked too much you missed out. Ron also never believed in leftovers, if no one else had room, he found a way to finish it up. Second, no matter what he did, he did it to the best of his ability. Throughout his life, whether playing baseball or cards, farm chores or cooking in the Army Reserves, working his way up to supervisor at Stone Container or delivering baked goods for Cold Spring Bakery, golfing or listening to the Stearns County baseball leagues, planting his garden or fishing, he did it all with attention, care, and positive attitude, while whistling. He had “chores” for his grandchildren, such as, raise and lower the flag, fill the bird feeders, harvest the garden, get the mail, and chase the geese off the dock. He always made you feel important and was so glad you visited.

Ron’s siblings were close in age, on the phone, and to his heart. He included his in-laws in that group immediately. He loved hearing what was going on in their lives, their children and later their grandchildren. Ron had an amazing memory and could remember people, places, dates, and stories. It was a rare day indeed that when out and about that he didn’t share a laugh with a friend and learn something new. His love and skill for playing baseball and later golf, allowed him to meet people from all over the area. He treasured those friendships. He was introduced to one of his amazing hospice nurses and upon hearing her name, asked about her three uncles much to her surprise and delight. Ron truly enjoyed people. His children could not have asked for a better dad. His love for his grandchildren showed through the mischief he would create with them and big hugs with every greeting. All who knew him have been greatly blessed.

He is survived by wife, Betty (Hemmesch); daughters, Rhonda (Kurt)Loeffelholz and Brenda Backes; grandchildren, Nick (Maddie) Loeffelholz, Travis Loeffelholz and Greta Backes; great-grandchildren, Lissy and Cyprian Loeffelholz; siblings: Bob (Donna) Backes, Carol (Lee) Wolf, and Mike (Mary) Backes.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Backes; great-granddaughter Benedicta Loeffelholz; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Marilyn Backes; brother-in-law Lynn Hemmesch; nephew, Jacob Meagher, and niece Amber Hemmesch.