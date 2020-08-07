Ronald “Ron” J. Kies, 59, Big Lake

October 19, 1960 - August 5, 2020

Ronald “Ron” J. Kies passed away unexpectedly at his home in Big Lake, MN on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Ronald James Kies was born on October 19, 1960, to LeRoy Kies and Donna (Niederoski) Denis in St. Paul. He completed his GED and went on to trade school to become a plumber, which was his main career for many years. Ron enjoyed drumming and played in many bands throughout his life. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, fishing, sewing, and making beaded crafts. Ron will always be remembered for having a big heart and helping others. He will be truly missed.

He is survived by his parents; son, Joseph Kies-Munro of St. Paul; brothers, Steve Kies of Big Lake, David Kies of Anoka, Gary Kies of Big Lake; and half-sister, Terri Kies. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Johanna Niederoski; and paternal grandparents, Ralph and Ann Kies.