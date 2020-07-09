Ronald “Ron” C. Johnson, 62, Waite Park

August 24, 1957 - July 7, 2020

Visitation will be from 5-8 on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Ronald “Ron” C. Johnson, 62, who passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Burial with full military honors will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10 AM at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Ron was born on August 24, 1957 in Chicago, IL to George and Alice (Cotton) Johnson. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. Ron worked as a printer for Direct Fulfillment in Saint Cloud. He married Jody on July 15, 2016. Ron enjoyed watching the birds, basketball, traveling and especially loved visiting the Black Hills. He was a funny, easy going person who was kind and will dearly missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Jody Johnson of Waite Park; daughter, Nina Johnson; step-daughter, Ashley Koecher; granddaughter, Deja; sister, Anita Cotton; brother, Gary Johnson and many extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael.