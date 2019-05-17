Ronald R. Decker, 83, Long Prairie

April 14, 1936 - May 16, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie, MN for Ronald Decker who passed away Thursday at the Bethany on the Lake Home in Alexandria MN. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on Monday, May 20th from 4-8PM and after 10AM on Tuesday, May 21st. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Ronald was born April 14, 1936 in Mankato to Harry & Mary (Korteum) Decker. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Dixie Rausch on April 12, 1958 in Sterling, IL. While in Sterling IL, he worked in a steel mill and helped out with his brother-in-law’s family business. In 1961, Ron decided to move his family to Long Prairie, MN where he farmed for many years. While farming, he worked odd jobs driving truck and serving on the Reynolds Township Board. After he sold the farm, he worked for Long Prairie Fleet Supply until retiring in 2006.

Ronald was a very happy man. His joy in life came from his family. His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren meant everything to him. For enjoyment, he loved to spend time fishing and hunting. He loved to work his farm and being in the field on the tractor. He always said the fresh air was good for him and it gave him time to think and pray.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Dixie of Alexandria; children, Helen (Dennis) Dischler of Alexandria; Donna (Peter) Braun of Faribault; Sylvia Decker of Fergus Falls; Vincent (Sherry) Decker of Long Prairie; Melinda (Michael) Doubek of Grey Eagle; Henry (Lisa) Decker of Long Prairie; Bernadette (Mark) Quiggle of West Fargo, ND; John (Gena) Decker of Browerville; sister and brother, Lucille Bohms of Sterling, IL; Willard (Bernie) Decker of Long Prairie; 27 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Monica Heideman and great grandson Christopher Thomas.