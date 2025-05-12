Ronald ‘Jeff’ Lefler, 72, Foley

December 19, 1952 - May 9, 2025

Ronald 'Jeff' Lefler, age 72 of Foley passed away peacefully on May 9, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital from a hemorrhagic stroke caused by a rare neurological disease, Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy for which there is no treatment. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 14, 2025 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and private burial with Military Honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ronald Jeffery Lefler was born December 19, 1952 in High Point, North Carolina to Eugene and Ellen (Weadon) Lefler. He joined the US Air Force on October 13, 1971 and served honorably until May 6, 1979. He married Linda Mary Wolak on June 1, 1973 Grand Forks AFB, Grand Forks, North Dakota. The couple then moved to Hickam, AFB, Hawaii and Nellis AFB in Nevada before moving to Foley in 1981. Jeff loved construction work and his woodworking business. He enjoyed rock and roll music and always had it playing while he was working. He loved all babies and children, his family, work and golf. Over the years Jeff built many new houses and many many re-modeling projects and any special requests. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and thoughtfulness at this difficult time. No thank you cards will be sent.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, Foley and children: Elissa Marie (Justin) Brenny, Foley; April Lynn (Charlie) Zimmer, Foley and Christopher Jeffery of Madison, WI, 6 grandchildren: Emma, Halle, Mason, Clara, Gracelynn and Lydia as well as a sister, Pat (Norm) Mann of Maryland. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Martin and a sister, Joyce.