Ronald J. Kalla, 79, Avon

October 27, 1943 - December 6, 2022

attachment-Ronald Kalla loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Ronald J. Kalla, age 79, of Avon, who passed away, surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn, with full military honors, will be on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the St. Benedict’s Parish Cemetery in Avon. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon.

Ron was born on October 27, 1943 to Peter and Rebecca (Emmel) Kalla in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm in Albany and graduated from Albany High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Paratrooper during the Vietnam War from 1965 until 1967. After he returned home he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Cheryl A. Reinke, on August 31, 1968 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Ron held various jobs throughout his life working in Construction, at Schmitt Labs and for the City of St. Cloud Maintenance Department.

Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, trapping and canning pickles. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed helping others in their time of need. He will be remembered for his quick wit, good sense of humor, and his commitment to “seeing things through”.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cheri; children, Troy (Heather) of Albany and Stacy Kalla of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brother, Donnie (Marlene) of Clearwater; sister, Joan Anastasia of the Twin Cities; sisters-in-law, Enid of the Twin Cities and Mary Ann of St. Cloud; special cousin, Ricky Wallace; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughters, Aaliyah and Alexis Kalla; and siblings, Floyd, Dale (Carol) and Gerald.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of Ron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center.