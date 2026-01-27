August 13, 1939 - January 22, 2026

Ronald Gaarder, 86, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 at his home in Elk River. Visitation will be 1:30-4:00PM on Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake, with a memorial service from 2:30-3:00PM.

Ron was born August 13, 1939, in Starbuck to John and Marguerite (Noyes) Gaarder. The sixth of seven kids, he grew up loving Lake Minnewaska, hunting, skiing, and running around Glenwood doing exactly as he pleased – a pattern that continued into adulthood.

He met Joan (Simonson) in the halls of the Annandale school where they were both young teachers. They married in 1968 and moved to their home in Elk River in 1974. Ron became principal at VandenBerge Junior High School, where his love for practical jokes made him a legend among teachers, staff, and students. He was a strong supporter of teachers and he had a knack for working with kids.

Ron was a devoted and active dad who swam and biked with his kids, never missed a soccer game, and made sure his daughters could change a tire. He loved spending time in the woods, in deer stands, at the lake, with his investment club, and with his many friends and family. A gregarious social extrovert, he gave stock tips to his doctors and talked to everyone. He delighted in time with his grandkids, who were his pride and joy. He was a good steward of the land, preserving wild spaces and planting hundreds of trees in his lifetime.

Ron was generous, warm, and a good neighbor to all. He was a true character and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by Joan, his wife of 57 years; daughters, Erica (Marcus) Miller of St. Cloud; Emily Gaarder of Duluth; siblings, Dennis Gaarder of Chaska, Corrine Iverson of Minneapolis, and Vernon (Gail) Gaarder of Plymouth; and three grandchildren, Ian Miller, Anna Miller, and Isabel (Izzy) Creger.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Laurel Falconer, Fran Welte, and Gary Gaarder.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Comfort Keepers for their care and support. Ron loved flowers but would also welcome memorial donations to the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation. He was very grateful for the 23 years he gained after his triple-bypass heart operation. To write online remembrances, visit williamsdingmann.com.