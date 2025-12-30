February 16, 1948 - December 24, 2025

Ron was born February 16, 1948 in Wheaton, MN to Lowell “Bud” & Dorothy (Bobblit) Klindworth. He grew up in Wheaton and graduated from Wheaton High School in 1966.

On November 27th, 1966 he wed his high school sweetheart, Karen Ann Fridgen at Ava Maria Catholic church in Wheaton. Ron and Karen had two children, Angela and Raymond. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day, 2025.

Ron attended NDSSS and earned a degree in Architectural Drafting. His first employment experience was with Jolly Green Giant doing night maintenance. He spent a few years between 1972 and 1976 at Fullerton and Meadowvale Lumber before building and opening Big Lake Lumber. He owned and operated this business until his retirement.

Ron enjoyed numerous hobbies over the years including hunting, boating, snowmobiling, drag racing, trap shooting, golfing and bingo. Ron and Karen spent years traveling with many amazing friends. They went on cruises and toured the country in their motorcoaches. They wintered at Riverbend Motorcoach Resort and later at Verandah in the Fort Myers, Florida area.

Ron passed away on December 24th, 2025. He is survived by his wife Karen; daughter Angela (Tim) Peterson; grandchildren, Amanda Klindworth, Jake (Heather) Horstmann, Josh Horstmann, Walker Peterson, and Mady (Tyler) Brink; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Ray Fridgen; mother-in-law, Gloria Fridgen Kapphahn; son Raymond; his sister Sheila and brothers Mark and Kent.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 8th at River of Life Church in Elk River. Visitation will start at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am with lunch immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date.