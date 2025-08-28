August 3, 1937 – August 22, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 1st Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud for Roman Paul “Romie” Voit, age 88, of St. Cloud. Romie passed away peacefully on August 22 at his home with family by his side. Pastor Darin Seaman will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors at a later date. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Romie was born August 3, 1937 in St. Cloud to Thomas and Rose (Schrom) Voit. After graduating from Cathedral High School, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1958 during the Korean War. He married Ruthi on November 21, 1959 in Minneapolis. After living in the Twin Cities for six years, they reestablished in St. Cloud. He worked for School District 742 for 30 years and retired in 1999. He enjoyed fishing, casino trips, spending time with his coffee and walking groups, playing cards and would love watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

Romie is survived by his son Rodney (Debbie) of Willmar, daughter Roni (Bill) Janssen of St. Cloud, grandchildren Damon (Lindsey) Sweep, DeAnna (Matt) Wilde, Desmond Sweep and Tim (Joy) Janssen, 9 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and sister Rosemary (Roger) Hunt.

Preceding Romie in death were his parents, wife Ruthi, brothers Jerome Alphonse, Francis, Al, Willard, Cyril and Leonard and sister Sally Fouquette.

“Lo and behold” also a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the care he received.