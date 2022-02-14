Roman J. Schaefer, 79, Paynesville

October 9, 1942 - February 11, 2022

attachment-Roman Schaefer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Roman J. Schaefer, age 79, who passed away at the Paynesville Hospital on Friday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the St. Martin Parish Hall. Visitation will continue from 8:30 a.m.– 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Parish Hall.

Roman was born on October 9, 1942, in St. Martin, MN to Edward and Alvina (Orbeck) Schaefer. He graduated from Paynesville High School. Roman married LuAnn Wensmann on July 9, 1966, in Immaculate Conception Church, New Munich.

Roman and LuAnn farmed on the family farm where they raised their four children. In 1997 they moved to Rice Lake where they resided for 20 years and recently moved to St. Martin. He served in the army reserves and enjoyed traveling, pontoon rides, bowling, deer hunting, playing baseball and softball. Roman loved spending time with his family and going to his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a member of the Lake Henry American Legion, Catholic United Financial, St. Martin Coop Board, St. Martin Parish, St. Martin Baseball Team, and the Rough Riders Snowmobile Club.

Roman is survived by his children, Keith (Pat), Michelle (Dale) Schoenberg, Stacy (Jesse) Kampsen; grandchildren, Megan (Tate) Hill, Kayla (Trent Gertken), Sara, and Abby Schaefer, Taylor and Ellie Schoenberg, Brady and Brooke Kampsen; great-grandchildren, Julia and Harlen Hill; siblings, Marilyn Kaschmitter, Elnora Lieser, Doreen (George Drontle) Heidgerken, Dolores (John) Maile, Irene (Duane) Burg, Alice (Chuck) Niewind.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 55 years, LuAnn (2021) and son, Darrin (2013); brothers-in-law, Bill Kaschmitter, Smiley Lieser, Willie Salzl, and Jim Heidgerken.