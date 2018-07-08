Roman J. Kelzenberg, 92, St. Cloud

February 8, 1926 - July 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Roman J. Kelzenberg, 92, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Roman passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 8th at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center in St. Cloud. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Entombment with military honors will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Roman was born on February 8, 1926 in Buckman, Minnesota to the late Hubert and Bertha (Brixius) Kelzenberg. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He married Regina E. Gross on June 3, 1952 in Lastrup. They moved to St. Cloud in 1962 and Roman was employed by the City of St. Cloud for 28 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Paul’s Parish and past member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Roman is survived by his children, Janice Bruner of St. Cloud, Jay (Laurel) of Park Falls, WI; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Lillian (Gil) Boser of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Reggie in 2016; and siblings, Verena Wurzer, Donald, Armand and Oliver Kelzenberg.

A special thank you to the staffs of St. Benedict’s Community, St. Croix Hospice and “Parker” for their loving and outstanding care.

Memorials are preferred to Wounded Warrior Project of MN at www.woundedwarriorproject.org