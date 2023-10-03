Roman G. Och, 88, Long Prairie

April 27, 1935 - September 30, 2023

attachment-Roman Och loading...

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Roman Och, 88 of Long Prairie, who passed away September 30, 2023 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. Rev. Ronald Dockendorf will officiate. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the services. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls where full military honors will be presented at 12:00 PM.

Roman was born on April 27, 1935 to Frank and Alvina (Hieserich) Och in Lake George Township near Elrosa, MN. He joined the US Navy and completed a world tour on the USS Oriskany in 1954 and the USS Midway in 1955, both aircraft carriers. On July 21, 1959 he married Donna Mae Urbanski at St. Peters Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple moved to New Hope where they raised 6 children and where Roman began what became a 35-year career as an inventory specialist with the Supervalu Warehouse in Hopkins. Throughout his career he was active in the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 544. Roman loved to escape the cities and take his family to their property on Lake Beauty. When he retired in 1994, he was finally able to make Lake Beauty their permanent home. Entertaining guests at the lake gave Roman great joy. He enjoyed fishing, especially in the winter. He also enjoyed listening to old-time country music, caring for his lawn with his trusty Cub Cadet and driving around his lake property on his four-wheeler.

He is survived by his children, Tony (Yoko) of Eden Prairie, Robert of Swanville, Jim of Long Prairie and Steve (Jenifer) of Warrens, WI; Jacqueline (Jeff) Wipper of Clear Lake and Christine (Dan) Osberg of Champlin; his brother Edward (Joan) Och of St. Cloud; sister, Kathy (Tom) Whiteis of Maple Grove; eleven grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Och; brothers Allen and Ronald Och.