Roman F. Stans, 86, Cold Spring

November 16, 1935 - July 22, 2022

attachment-Roman Stans loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday July 26, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Roman F. Stans, age 86, who died Friday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitations will be Monday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Father Pierz Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will stand guard.

Roman was born in Shakopee, MN to Henry and Mary (Mather) Stans. He married Joan Ring on June 28, 1958, in St. Michaels Catholic Church, Prior Lake, MN. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955.

Roman worked for Tel-E-Lect in Hopkins and at the Cold Spring Brewery. He enjoyed farming, fishing, playing cards, dominoes, gardening, and was proud of his road ditch flowers. He was a member of the Father Pierz Assembly of the Fourth Degree, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, and Richmond Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Joan of 64 years; children, Scott (Sharon), Donald, Jacqueline (Dennis), and Joyce; grandchildren, Dennis, Jr. (Cindy), Amber, David (Katie), Brian (KT), Kristina (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Nathan, Arianna, Casey, Claire, Olivia, Kalyja, AnnaLynn, and Marcellus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roman, Jr. (1961); siblings, Helen Stemmer, Jerome, Marion Jacques, Wilfred, and Catherine.