Roman Buermann, 91, St. Joseph

July 29, 1926 – June 30, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Church of St. Joseph in St. Joseph, MN for Roman Buermann, age 91. He died Saturday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 6, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m., Saturday morning in the gathering space of Heritage Hall at the Church of St. Joseph.

Roman was born in Richmond, to John and Elizabeth (Blonigan) Buermann. He married Lorraine Libbesmeier on June 6, 1951 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake. Roman worked in Maintenance at Electrolux (formerly Franklin Manufacturing) for over 41 years. He was also a carpenter, mechanic, and hobby farmer. Roman could fix anything and was always helping others. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. Roman was an avid mushroom hunter and outdoorsman. He had a keen sense of adventure and loved to impart that on his wife and children through travel. Roman was a wonderful father and provider for his 12 children. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine; children, Ron (Judy), Pat (Bill) Post, Charlie (Shelly Walberg), Roger (Gail), Sue (Mike), Brickweg, Laurie Birr (Daniel Wojciechowski), Gene (Mary Ann), Steve (Bonnie), Mike; siblings, Irma, Martha, Herb and Joe; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his children, Tommy, Mary Kay, Debra; son-in-law, John Birr; siblings, Martin, Edmund, Alma, Norbert, Robert, Rosalia, Eleanor and John; granddaughter, Hope Buermann.

Roman’s family would like to thank the care teams from Assumption Home, CentraCare Hospice and St. Croix Hospice for their love and care.