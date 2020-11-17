Roma Jean Timmer, 93, Long Prairie

April 18, 1927 - November 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Roma Jean Timmer, 93 of Long Prairie who passed away on November 7, 2020 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.Roma Jean “Jeannie” Spieker was born on April 18, 1927 to Henry and Romana (Rosch) Spieker in Long Prairie. She graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1944. After graduation she went to work for Henry Schroeder at the bank now known as American Heritage. On August 28, 1950 she married Raymond Timmer at St Mary of Mount Carmel Church in Long Prairie. They lived in Freeport for a short time and then moved back to Long Prairie where she worked as a bookkeeper for Hart’s Department Store. In the years that followed, along with being a homemaker, she became the full-time bookkeeper for the businesses Ray and she owned and operated including Long Prairie Livestock Market, a cattle leasing business, Timmer Dairy Farms and milk stores and the Warehouse Foods Grocery Store. She also enjoyed doing embroidery, having a good casino day and her word search books. Most of all she loved family time with the granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter, Mary Kraus (Blair Hetland); granddaugters, Jessica (George) Ehrlichman, Jennifer Thelen, Jaclyn (Jesse) Dumonceaux; great-grandchildren, Cole (Steph) Kellen, Allie (Austin Simmon) Kellen, Mitchell Tesch, Alyssa Thelen, Tyler and Macy Dumonceaux.

She was preceded in death by Ray, her husband of 60 years, her parents; sister, Evelyn Asmus, sons-in-law Colin Durant and Roger Kraus.