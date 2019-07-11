Roland “Rollie” Hartmann, 80, Pierz

May 17, 1939 - July 10, 2019



Roland “Rollie” Hartmann 80 year old resident of Pierz died Wednesday, July 10 at his home with his loving family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14th from 2:00-6:00 P.M. and from 9:00-10:00 A.M. on Monday all at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

A full and complete notice will follow.

The arrangement for Rollie are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.