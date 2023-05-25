Roland Bergstrom, 93, of Fergus Falls and formerly of Foley

December 13, 1929 - May 23, 2023

Roland Bergstrom, age 93 of Fergus Falls and formerly of Foley, passed away May 23, 2023 at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Maywood Covenant Church in Foley. Pastor Bert Holmquist will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until the time of the service at the church. Full Military Honors will be provided by the Foley American Legion immediately following the service at church. Burial will take place in the Maywood Cemetery, Benton County, Minnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Roland Emanuel Bergstrom was born on December 13, 1929, in Maywood Township, Minnesota to Carl and Nettie (Serstock) Bergstrom. Roland married Myrtle Helen Jenson, on September 26, 1953 and they spent 67 years together. To this union five children were born. Family time of any kind was always at the top of his list, and any occasion for a gathering made him smile. He would encourage his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to visit anytime, and they did! As a proud Marine Corp veteran, Roland served on the front lines in the Korean war and was awarded the Purple Heart.

Roland was 19 years old when he knelt with his pastor Clarence Anderson at the Maywood Church altar to accept Jesus Christ as Savior. He farmed near Foley, Minnesota for 12 years, and then furthered his education by attending Bible School in Wisconsin. He began his ministry as a Pastor in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and then joined the American Sunday School Union as a missionary. He and Myrtle served at Camp Jim near Brainerd, and then Camp Joy near Fergus Falls. In later years they were instrumental in re-opening the Glendorado Country Church. Roland was not content to sit back after retiring. He loved to get out and visit with others whenever he could.

A lover of music all his life, Roland enjoyed playing guitar and singing with Myrtle. In the early years they sang on the radio with a group known as the Master's Messengers. Throughout their lives they were happy to share their music at nursing homes and other gatherings.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister Doris Bergstrom, his children Carol (Kelvin) Abram, Bruce (Rebecca) Bergstrom, Marge (Terry) Bernstrom, Kenneth (Becky) Bergstrom, and Lana (Bert) Holmquist, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle, parents, and siblings Joseph Bergstrom, Herbert Bergstrom, Melba Knochenmus, and Norman Bergstrom.