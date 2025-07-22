January 1, 1941 - July 18, 2025

Roger Edwin Schwinghammer, 84, of Fargo, ND, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and friends by his side on Friday, July 18, 2025, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Roger was born on January 1, 1941, to Edwin J. and Cecelia A. (Poxleitner) Schwinghammer, in St. Cloud, MN, the fourth of nine children. He attended both McKinley grade school and St. Joseph Elementary, Cathedral High School and Crosier Fathers and Brothers in MN and graduated from St. John’s University. He earned his master’s degree in social work from the University of Denver, CO. He met his wife Judy on a blind date, they married on June 19, 1965, and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Roger was a beloved son, brother, husband, dad and friend. He was known for his focus on reducing poverty, supporting families, and empowering communities as the Executive Director of Catholic Family Service in Fargo, ND from 1982 to 1998. He had a never-ending amount of energy and willingness to continue to improve the quality of family life throughout ND. Roger was a strong proponent of Pope Paul VI message, “If you want peace work for justice.” After retiring from Catholic Family Service, Roger became involved in The ARC Cass County and building of the south Fargo ARC Attic Treasures store.

Roger’s Saturdays were spent in his woodworking shop overlooking the Red River where he built beautiful wood furniture for his family and gifts for friends. His pieces were stamped, “German Made in the U.S.A.” He found solace in his religion, Catholicism and was a parishioner of Nativity Catholic Church and life member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed singing, playing guitar and the harmonica. You knew he was having a good time if he was tapping his foot to the music. He was an unconditional fan for the Minnesota Vikings Football team and knew he could always count on the NDSU Bison Football team.

Roger is survived by his loving wife Judy, his children Jay and Kara, of Fargo, ND. He is also survived by his siblings Jeanette (Giles) McDonald, Palmer AK, Anne (John) Keenan, Nevada City, CA, Alan (Marlene) Schwinghammer, St. Cloud, MN, and John (Antoinette) Schwinghammer, Juneau, AK.

He is preceded in death by parents and siblings Gregor Schwinghammer, Robert Schwinghammer, Marlene Schwinghammer and Ben Schwinghammer.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Nativity Parish Social Justice Ministry Endowment Fund, ARC Fargo Endowment Fund or your charity of choice. The family would like to sincerely thank the entire team at SMP Health St. Catherine south in Fargo for their excellent care they provided for Roger.

