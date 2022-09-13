Roger M. Gangl, 76, Sartell

July 12, 1946 - September 11, 2022

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Roger M. Gangl, age 76, who passed away peacefully Sunday at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. Please wear Viking colors to the service in honor of Roger.

Roger was born July 12, 1946 in St. Cloud to Fred & Rose (Eddle) Gangl. He married Mary Jane Spaeth on July 15, 1965 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He lived in St. Cloud until moving to Sartell in 2002. Roger was a truck driver for Consolidated Freight, Budget, and Riders. He was also a bartender at Midway in St. Joseph, Delwin, Sportsman, and Moose Lodge. Roger was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom picking, the Minnesota Vikings, and spending time with his grandchildren. Roger had a great sense of humor, was a great joke teller and always got a good bargain at garage sales.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Jane of Sartell; children, Michelle (Jay) Maehren of Rice, Mike (Kim) Gangl of Kimball, and Robin (fiancé Jesse) Gangl of Sartell; grandchildren, Tom Sr. and girlfriend Shannon, Tim, Noah, Cody, Caleb, Austin and girlfriend Emilee; great grandchildren, Tommy Jr., Johnathan, Ty, Kevin Isabella “Izzy”, and Violet; brothers and sister, Ed (Linda) of Brooklyn Park, Herman (Pat) of St. Joseph, Clarence (Linda) of Clearwater, FL, and Carol (Clark) Jones of Clearwater, MN; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Rose Gangl; son-in-law, Jay Maehren; grandson, Timothy Maehren; mother-in-law, Josephine Spaeth; father-in-law, Eugene Spaeth; and many more family.

A special thank you to Dr. Julie Zwiener and her nurse Peggy, Dr. Ralph and nurse Lynn, Dr. Lalley, Wendy Braegelmann, Teri Bierman, CentraCare Hospice especially Ashley, and Fr. Eb Schefers.