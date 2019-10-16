Roger Kranz, 80, Hillman

September 26, 1939 - October 14, 2019

Roger Kranz, age 80 of Hillman passed away on October 14, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Roger will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Tomhave will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will take place in Lone Pine Cemetery, Morrill Township, Morrison County. There will be a pot-luck at the Grub and Pub following the burial. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Roger Kranz was born September 26, 1939 in Royalton to Orey and Luella (Keehr) Kranz. He married Kathleen Baldwin on January 30, 1965 in Wyoming, Minnesota. Roger loved farming and owned and operated, Kranz Brothers Trucking and Excavating with his brother, Roy for 14 years. He was a good cook and especially enjoyed BBQ's with the family. He created an area on his land called, "Welcome to Grandpa's Farm" where enjoyed entertaining. Roger like hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey where he was an Elder, Usher and past president of the congregation.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy, Hillman and children: Scott (Cindy), Little Falls; Robin (Steven) Renee', St. Cloud; Suzanne (Benno) Virnig, Hillman; Julie (Jerry) Struffert, Hillman; 19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and brother Ronnie (Mary Anna), Royalton and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Shawn in 2001 and brothers; Roy and Bob as well as sisters; Judy Holewa, Bernell Schmolke and brother-in-law, Don Schmolke.