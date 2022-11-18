Roger J. Nelson, 75, Princeton

October 18, 1947 - November 16, 2022

attachment-Roger Nelson loading...

Roger J. Nelson, age 75 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 16, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services for Roger will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at New Life Church in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.

Roger was born to John and Viola (Ziebarth) Nelson in Princeton on October 18, 1947. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1965 and has been working at his family farm since his youth. After high school, he served his country honorably in the United States National Guard for seven years and later became a member of the Princeton American Legion. Roger also milked cows for over 34 years and was a land developer of his own land for many years.

Roger was proud to be an active member in his community as the Sherburne County Commissioner for two years, Blue Hill Township Supervisor for over 20 years, and sexton of Blue Mound Cemetery for many years. He was also on the Sherburne County Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment, and Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Roger was married to the love of his life, Marlene Annette (Randall), on August 27, 2005, at the family farm in Princeton, and they have been inseparable ever since. Roger was known for being a voice of reason and a dedicated worker. He enjoyed spending mornings reading the newspaper and working on sudokus and puzzles. He also had a love of old western films, especially John Wayne. Above all else, he will be remembered as being an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Roger is survived by his wife Marlene; sons, Adrian Nelson of Princeton and Aron Nelson of Princeton; step-daughters, Trisha (Brooks) Bjorklund of Otsego and Peggy Sullivan of Lakeville; grandchildren, Alison, Brianna, Sommer, Mitchell, Miranda, Jordan, Lexy, and Ethan; nephew and niece, Dustin Nelson of Princeton and Mindy Nelson-Kehn of Princeton; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant grandsons, Blake and Alexander; and brother, Randy Nelson.