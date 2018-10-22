Roger Haire, 85, St. Cloud

April 13, 1933 - October 21, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30PM on Monday, October 29, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Roger Haire, 85 of St. Cloud who passed away at Country Manor in Sartell on Sunday, October 21, 2018. Rev. Michael Becker will officiate and burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 4PM – 8PM Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud and also one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5PM Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Roger J. Haire was born on April 13, 1933 to Jerome and Frances (Wicklein) Haire in Breckenridge, MN. He graduated in 1951 from Breckenridge High School. After high school Roger attended Moorhead State College in Moorhead, MN where he graduated with a degree in teaching in 1955. Roger served as an officer in the United States Marine Corp from September 1955 to October 1958. While stationed in Hawaii, he was a member of the Hawaiian battalion football and basketball teams. Roger and his wife Carol met while attending college in Moorhead and were married on August 12, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Moorhead, MN. Roger completed his Master’s in Recreation and Physical Education from Moorhead State College in 1964. In 1965, he received a Master’s in Guidance and Counseling from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. Roger was inducted into the Moorhead State College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 for football, basketball and track. Roger and Carol moved to St. Cloud in 1965 where they raised their six children. Roger was employed as a Jr. High school teacher and counselor for the St. Cloud School District 742 from 1965 to 1995 and was awarded the St. Cloud School District 742 Teacher of the Year for 1975. Roger was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic church.

Roger and his family loved spending summers at their cabin on Widow Lake in Hackensack, MN. Roger and Carol bought the lake plot in 1967 and Roger built the cabin over the next several years. Roger enjoyed spending his time at the cabin, fishing and gardening. Roger was quick to make friends and keep them. He always had a sparkle in his eye and he loved to laugh. And nothing brought Roger more joy then spending time with his family and many friends.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carol Haire; children, Lani (Sarah Jordan) Haire of Corvallis, OR, Michael (Debbie Donovan) of St. Paul, Kevin (Emily Steeno) of Roswell, GA, Scott (Donelle Dziubinski-Haire) of St. Paul, MN, Robert (Karla Ludzack) of Minneapolis and John (Anna) of Sartell; brother, John of Kent, MN; grandchildren, Sadie Dziubinski, Lauren Haire, Kathryn (Steven) Heidt, Allison Haire, Gabriella Haire, Marcus Trevisan, Caden Haire, Carter Haire and great-grandchildren, Lillian Heidt, Olivia Brown, Eleanor Heidt, Milo Haire and Eden Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marion Haire, Jane Haire, Helen Buth, Becky Knosalla and Margaret Gust; brothers, Jerome and Dick.