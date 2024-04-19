Roger C. Stevenson, 79, Herman

June 22, 1944 - April 15, 2024

Roger Carlyle Stevenson, age 79, of Herman, MN, passed away on April 15, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. Roger was born on June 22, 1944, to Carl and Lila (Thorstad) Stevenson in Morris, Minnesota. He graduated from Morris High School in 1962 and worked for Esser Motors and the Agricultural Research Service. In 1965, he joined the Minnesota National Guard.

He met Patricia Ann VanZomeren in 1962. They were married on December 16, 1967, at United Methodist Church in Herman and relocated to the Twin Cities where Roger became a journeyman mechanic with the Minnesota Department of Transportation in 1969. Together, they raised three children first in Roseville, MN and then later moved to a place in the country seven miles out of Cold Spring, MN. Roger enjoyed the outdoors and spent time hunting, fishing, gardening, and enjoying their property in Collegeville. He was an excellent mechanic and earned many awards from MnDOT and many “thanks” from family, friends, and neighbors whom he helped with repairs through the years. He loved a good cup of coffee and good conversation. He loved to go on “road trips” and travelled with family during the summer sightseeing, exploring, and camping. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. Roger had many great qualities, but what others appreciated most were his gentle and kind words, sincere generosity, and the easy smile that was so loved by all. Shortly after Patricia’s death in 2013, he moved to Herman where he was able to reconnect with old friends and make many new ones.

Survivors include his children, Daniel, David (Karey), Eric; grandchildren, Jadine, Lachlan, Conall, Mackenna, Josalynne, Hannah, Nathaniel, Annika; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Darian,William; siblings, Dennis (Lynne) Stevenson, Virginia (Bob) Selk, and Shirley (Larry) Kleespies.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Carl and Lila Stevenson; sister, Joile Johnson; brother-in-law, Darrell Johnson; daughter-in-law, Janine Stevenson.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Sunday, April 28th, 2024, at United Methodist Church in Herman, Minnesota, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. followed by a short service at Lakeside Cemetery at 4:00 p.m.