Roger Alan Warren, 80, Long Prairie

January 14, 1944 - October 26, 2024

attachment-Roger Warren loading...

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie for Roger Warren, 80 of Long Prairie who passed away on October 26th, 2024 in St. Cloud. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Roger was born January 24, 1944 to Athur and Rosemond (Murch) Warren in Melrose. He was raised on the family farm near Sauk Centre. Over the years places Roger has called home include Sauk Centre, Cambridge, Brainerd, Browerville and Staples. He happily called the Opportunity Matters, Inc. in Saint Cloud his home. He also over the years has remained gainfully employed working at Todd County DAC, Options and WACOSA.

Roger was always fond of birds. At one time he had a pet parkette he named Tweet Tweet. One of his favorite pastimes was watching people. He also loved to take naps. With his unique sense of humor, he was never afraid to tell you “I’m the boss of you” or “you better be good or the cops will come and get you”. He loved his root beer because it was like drinking real beer. He was fascinated with and collected old cars, trucks and tractors. Family was important to him. He had a particularly tight bond with his mother and older sister.

He is survived by his sisters, Patsy (Tim Benson) Asmus of Isle and Sherrie (Andy) Wolbeck of Sauk Centre.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sandy Kuhlmann, Orville Warren, Kenneth Warren and Linda Haggberg.