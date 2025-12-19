October 16, 1965 - December 16, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 22, 2025 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Rodney L. Salzl, age 60, who passed away Tuesday at Mother of Mercy in Albany after a courageous battle with cancer. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service Monday all at the church. Prayer service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Rod was born October 16, 1965 in Paynesville to Leon and Jo Ann (Dingmann) Salzl. He enjoyed being a farmer and working in the field and with the livestock. Rod liked to go fishing, watch football, snowmobiling and going on motorcycle trips. He was the type of person who never complained and loved spending time with his family.

Rod is survived by his parents, Leon and JoAnn of Eden Valley; siblings, Gary (Susan) of Paynesville, Randy (Kelly) of Eden Valley, Tracy (Cory) Kloss of Rice, Cory (Kristen) of Litchfield; many nieces and nephews; and his special dog, Daisy “Nose”.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents.