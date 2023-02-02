Rodney S. Hansen, 50, Sartell

April 28, 1972 - January 31, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN for Rodney S. Hansen, age 50, who died Tuesday at Country Manor in Sartell, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Monday 9:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Rodney was born April 28, 1972, in St. Cloud, MN to Marcellus and Eileen (Krueger) Hansen. Rodney attended Cold Spring Elementary and graduated from Rocori High School, where he was involved with Special Olympics and won many medals. Rodney was unique, energetic, positive, social, hard working and a holiday planner who always enjoyed welcoming people and opening scratch-off tickets. He took great pride in working at Wacosa and the Whitney Center in St. Cloud. Rodney spent most of his life living with family until a few years ago when he moved in with a foster family in Sartell, where he enjoyed playing with their dog GiGi. Rodney always enjoyed being with family watching wrestling, working in his books, spending time playing games, organizing family get-togethers, drinking “red kind,” and always welcoming people by saying “oh no, not you again.”

Survivors include his mom, Eileen; siblings, Cindy (Chuck) Brinker, Ken (Deb), Rick (Brenda), Dale, Jeanne Wittsack DeBord, Larry (Paula), Jerry; sister-in-law, Sandy Hansen-Wolff; 14 nieces and nephews; 16 great nieces and nephews; foster family, Faron and Cora Christian, Toni, and Auntie.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Marcellus (2005); brother, Randy (2003); grandparents, George and Veronica Krueger, Roman and Martha Hansen.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Cloud Hospital, Country Manor in Sartell, and the Cold Spring Medical Group for caring for Rodney.

“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”