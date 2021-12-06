Rodney James Lien, 73, Milaca

April 11, 1948 - December 3, 2021

Rodney James Lien, 73, of Milaca, MN, died Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN with his wife and daughter by his side.

Rod was born on April 11, 1948, in Moorhead, MN, to James and Shirley Wilkinson Lien. He grew up in Downer, MN where he attended and graduated from Barnesville High School. Following his graduation, he attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis.

While in Minneapolis, he met and then married Kathleen Yeager Lien Kosch in April, 1970. Together, they had a daughter, Andrea. The couple later divorced.

Rod met and then married Diane Dahler Lien in October, 1993. Rod worked for Sears Roebuck Warehouse for over 20 years, until it closed. He then worked for Collisys Electrical Systems until he retired in 2007. Rod loved reading, going to his lake cabin and his four-legged “son” Teddy.

Rod is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Andrea (Gary) Busch, Bonduel, WI; sister, Marsha Canada, Moorhead, MN; brothers-in-law Duiane (JoAnne) Dahler, Darrel (Denise) Dahler, Delroy (Carolyn) Dahler, Dale (Marjorie) Dahler, Dean (Jodi) Dahler; sisters-in-law Roxanne Dahler, Marlene (John) Burnett, Janice (Jerry) Juetten, Cindy (Paul) Gorecki, Donna (Mike) Frank, Tammy (Robin) Burton; sister-in-law Joann Lien and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rod is preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley Lien; brothers Donald “Chink” Lien and Brian Lien; sister-in-law Jane Lien; brothers-in-law Robert Canada and Dennis Dahler; niece Nicole Canada; nephew George Gillespie Lien; father-in-law Del-Roy Dahler; and mother-in-law Margaret Dahler.

Public Visitation: Thursday, December 9, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Foley Funeral Home, Foley, MN.

Private Family Service: Friday, December 10, at 1:00 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, Foley, MN, with public burial immediately following at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Brennyville.

The family requests no flowers.