February 15, 1962 - November 2, 2025

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Rodney Birosh died on November 2nd, 2025, at the Melrose Hospital, surrounded by his family. His services are pending and will be announced soon.

Rodney was born to Jerry and Donna Birosh on February 15, 1962, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He lived most of his life in Minneapolis, and his last years were spent living with his girlfriend, Margaret, staying with his sister Kathy, and at his daughter Crystal’s place.

Rodney loved many things, like motorcycles and old cars. He collected many bike parts and wanted to put together a unique bike. He loved working on cars or any engine he could get his hands dirty with. He loved being by the lake and taking out his daughter’s pontoon to go fishing. He was always excited for parties or gatherings with family. He was always willing to help out anyone who needed it.

Rodney is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Andy) Pitzer, his grandchildren, Zach (Kenzi) Pitzer, Sadie Pitzer (Eddy), Destiny Pitzer (Tyler), and Adrian Pitzer. Great-grandchildren, Leon, and baby Ivy, who was born after Rodney’s passing. He is survived by his brother, John Birosh (Wanda), sister, Kathy Knuth, and brother-in-law, Jim Schutte. He also left behind his girlfriend, Margaret Hansen, and her grandson, Trevor, his uncle, Rudy (Sherry) Buttweiler, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Donna Birosh, his little brother, Jerry Birosh, his sister, Linda Schutte, and his brother-in-law, Brad Knuth.