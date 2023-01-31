ROCORI To Interview Four Candidates for Superintendent Job

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Four people will be brought in for interviews in hopes to become the next superintendent for the ROCORI School District.

During Monday night's school board meeting, the board reviewed their list of six applicants and voted to bring four candidates in for interviews.

The candidates include Osakis Superintendent Randal Bergquist, Director of Secondary Education for Fort Dodge Community School in Iowa Kristen Doebel, Pipestone Superintendent Kevin Enerson and Sean Koster who is the Executive Director of Beacon Academy in Crystal, Minnesota.

The first round of interviews is scheduled for February 13th and 14th.

If all goes well the board hopes to offering the position to one of the candidates by March.

