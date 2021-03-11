Sartell School Board Selects Ridlehoover As Next Superintendent

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board has chosen who they want as the district's next superintendent.

Get our free mobile app

During Thursday's final round of interviews, the board has agreed to offer the position to Mounds View Assistant Superintendent Jeffery Ridlehoover.

He was chosen from a pool of 18 candidates.

Ridlehoover is the current Assistant Superintendent at Mounds View and Adjunct Professor at Hamline University. He has also been the principal at Mounds View and Wayzata High Schools.

If Ridlehoover accept the position, the board would look to approve the contract at their meeting Monday.

He will replace Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert who plans to retire following this school year after working in the district for seven years.