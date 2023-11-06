Public Vote To Determine Riverview HVAC Project In Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-Stephen School Board has decided on the next steps for the Riverview HVAC project. After about 90 minutes of discussion in a working session last week, the school board made the decision to put the Riverview Intermediate School's Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) project to a public vote.

The members present at the work session all indicated that their vote would remain unchanged if they voted on the Long Term Facilities Maintenance Health and Safety Bond again at the November board meeting. Approval of the bond would have let the district move forward on the project without a public vote. The next step is to make a Request For Proposal (RFP) for design and management services on the project, and how long the RFP takes will determine if the public vote will take place in May or August next year.

The board is also going to look into adding stadium improvements to the High School or other projects to the public vote as well. Back in October, the board was split on approving the Long Term Facilities Bond 3 to 3.

