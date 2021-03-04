Sartell School Board Selects 3 Finalists for Next Superintendent

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board have selected three finalists for their next superintendent.

The finalists are Albany Superintendent Greg Johnson, Sartell Assistant Superintendent Kay Nelson, and Mounds View Assistant Superintendent Jeffery Ridlehoover.

All three finalists will be brought back next week for a full day of interviews.

If all goes well the board hopes to select their next superintendent by March 11th.

Current superintendent Jeff Schwiebert plans to retire at the end of the school year.