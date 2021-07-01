New Superintendent Views Sartell School District As A Perfect Fit

SARTELL -- New Sartell-St. Stephen superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover is wasting no time getting acclimated into his new role.

While Thursday is his first official day as superintendent, he's actually spent most of this week getting to know the schools, staff and community.

Ridlehoover says the school district has a great reputation, which he knows comes with high expectations.

There is high expectations for student achievement, the community is incredibly supportive of the schools those things matter. The reputation of the staff is impeccable, the infrastructure is in place, so there is a lot of possibilities and opportunities for growth.

Ridlehoover says he knows there are some unfinished business within the district, including developing an action plan from the equity audit results, and creating a new strategic plan.

We are going to be embarking on the process to create a strategic plan, designing things around mission and vision and how we want to proceed in both the short and long term. In talking with the school board members we want to start that as soon as possible.

Ridlehoover says the strong community support is what makes the Sartell-St. Stephen school district so special and he wants to keep the lines of communication open.

Ridlehoover was recently the Assistant Superintendent at Mounds View and Adjunct Professor at Hamline University. He has also been the principal at Mounds View and Wayzata High Schools.

He takes over for former superintendent Jeff Schwiebert who retired at the end of the school year.