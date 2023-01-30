ROCORI School Board To Consider Resolution for Open Enrollment

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The ROCORI School Board will consider adopting a resolution to limit the number of students who live outside the district and want to go to school there.

During Monday's school board meeting, the board will set its enrollment capacity for each grade level.

The district will allow open-enrollment for each grade level that don't exceed established enrollment caps.

Kindergarten - 140 students

1st-2nd grade - 142 students

3rd grade - 144 students

4th-5th grade - 148 students

6th grade - 175 students

7th grade - 205 students

8th grade - 210 students

9th-12th grade - 234 students

Families who live outside of the ROCORI School District boundaries and want to enroll their student are asked to fill out the State Open Enrollment Format Form and ROCORI District Registration Form found on the district's website.

The ROCORI School district does not have an open enrollment deadline and forms may be filled out at anytime.

The ROCORI School District serves the communities of Rockville, Richmond and Cold Spring.