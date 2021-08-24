ROCORI Approves Resolution to Limit Open Enrollment This Year

COLD SPRING -- With student enrollment continuing the rise, the ROCORI school board has decided to adjust the district's open enrollment policy this year.

During Monday's meeting, the school board approved a resolution to close open enrollment, effective immediately.

Superintendent Brad Kelvington says this isn't a permanent closure, but rather an on-going monitor process.

It is kind of like a rolling close. If our numbers dip down we could allow students. So families may have to be put on a waiting list depending the grade level and school building.

ROCORI has had a long history of being very open enrollment friendly.

Kelvington says this resolution will not affect anyone who currently lives in the district but doesn't go to ROCORI or would move into the district.

If a resident student had opened enrolled to Eden Valley-Watkins, and now wanted to come back to ROCORI, if they are a district resident we can't deny them. Or if someone would move into the district.

Kelvington says the district will continue to enroll new students until each grade reaches capacity.

Currently the district is at or over capacity in 3rd, 7th, 8th and all high school grade levels. All other grade levels do have a few openings but are approaching capacity limits.

The first day of classes for ROCORI students is September 9th.